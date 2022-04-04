Beardstown Home Deemed Uninhabitable After Struck By Truck

A home had to be vacated after a truck hit a house in Beardstown yesterday.

According to the Beardstown Fire Department, at approximately 1:30 yesterday afternoon the department was dispatched to 4th and Railroad streets for a Ford pick-up truck that had struck a house.

Upon arrival, the driver of the truck was uninjured and refused medical attention on scene. According to the post, the house sustained significant structural damage and was deemed uninhabitable until repairs can be made, especially to the home’s foundation.

The Beardstown Fire Department was assisted by the Beardstown Ambulance and Beardstown Police. No information has been released on whether the driver of the truck was cited.