Beardstown Home Total Loss in Early Morning Fire

According to a release from the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department via their social media, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West 9th Street in Beardstown for a structure fire at 1:15 this morning.

Officials say flames and heavy smoke were visible when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and perform overhaul operations. The report does not indicate if there were any injuries in the incident.

Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department Officials say arson investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal have been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Fire personnel remained on scene until approximately 3:00 this morning. Assisting in the operation were officials from the Beardstown Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Ameren Illinois.