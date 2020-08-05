Beardstown Houston Memorial Library Receives 2021 PNG Grant

Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced over $500,000 in grants to 28 public libraries around the state for a special mentoring program.

Beardstown’s Houston Memorial Public Library received $9,580 from the 2021 Project Next Generation grant program. PNG Project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills such as effective communication, goal-setting and conflict resolution.

White started the program when he became Secretary of State to help provide students a way to receive hands-on experience with technology at local libraries.

Projects were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Grants are awarded to public libraries serving culturally diverse, low-income and under served populations.