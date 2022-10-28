Beardstown, JWCC Baseball Stand Out Named New Baseball Head Coach at Quincy High

A Beardstown native and stand out baseball player at John Wood Community College and Quincy University will be the next baseball head coach at Quincy High School.

Chris Duerr reports that Rick Lawson has been named as Quincy High’s next head coach. Lawson was a 3-sport athlete at Beardstown High School, leading his team to the Sweet 16 in baseball in 1995.

Lawson went on to play baseball as a pitcher/outfielder at John Wood Community College. He later transferred to Quincy University to continue his baseball career as a pitcher and outfielder. While at QU, he was a member of a record breaking team. The ‘99 Hawks and the ‘00 Hawks still hold the record with a combined 85 wins and 30 losses. The ‘99 Hawks had a record of 43-13 with a NCAA Tournament Bid, and the ‘00 Hawks had a record of 42-17 winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference. He would later pitch for the Quincy Gems.

According to a press release from Quincy High, Lawson started his coaching career with Quincy High in 2008 and 2009 as a pitching coach under then-head coach Randy Mettemeyer. Lawson would eventually move on to start the Gem City Bombers travel baseball program. He’s been coaching travel baseball for the last 6 years, been a junior high assistant coach for 4 years, and an assistant high school coach at Quincy High the last 2 years.