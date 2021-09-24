Beardstown Library Awarded Mentoring Program Grant

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 24, 2021 at 10:32am

The Beardstown Library has been named as a recipient of a special state grant.

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced today $530,104 has been awarded in 2022 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 28 public libraries statewide.

White says PNG is a mentoring program administered through Illinois public libraries where project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project-based learning, and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting, and conflict resolution.

The Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library is set to receive $14,450 for the program. Projects were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

White says grants are awarded to public libraries serving culturally diverse, low-income, and underserved populations.

For more information, visit https://www.ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/png.html.