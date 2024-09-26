Beardstown Library Lands $12K from SoS Library Services Grant Program

By Benjamin Cox on September 26, 2024 at 3:29pm

One area library has received a portion of $28 million in library and literacy grants from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

Beardstown’s Houston Memorial Library has received over $12,000 in a library services grant from Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias’ office.

The grant will be used to support enhancement of online catalogs, day-to-day services, expansion of the interlibrary loan system, and help with accessbility.

Western Illinois University, Lincoln Land Community College, and John Wood Community College also received portions of the grant money for their library and literacy programs.

The Secretary of State’s office awarded grants for library and literacy programs using combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.