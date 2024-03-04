Beardstown Man Arrested After Shooting on Saturday Night

Beardstown Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Beardstown man over the weekend after a shooting that injured one individual.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, just before 6PM on Saturday, the Beardstown Police Department was dispatched to the 400 Block of East 5th street for a report of shots fired. Beardstown Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Upon arrival, officers found one individual wounded by a gunshot. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Law enforcement was able to identify a person of interest, and at approximately 5AM on Sunday, located and arrested 41-year old Andrew J. Wright of Beardstown.

Wright is currently being held at the Schuyler County Jail on attempted first first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery charges. He is awaiting his first court appearance.