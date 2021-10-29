Beardstown Man Arrested by ISP For Child Pornography Charges

The Illinois State Police have arrested a Beardstown man on Child Pornography charges.

21 year old Cooper A. Smith of Beardstown was booked into the Morgan County Jail just after 10AM today on the charges after a nearly 14 month long investigation.

According to a press release from ISP investigations, on June 4th of last year, ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information about child pornography being distributed on a social media application. A thorough investigation ensued, and ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force gathered evidence and identified Smith as the suspect.

On October 28, 2020, a search warrant was applied for and granted through the Macoupin County Circuit Court for a residence in Mount Olive, Illinois where Cooper Smith had been residing. The search warrant was executed the following day and additional evidence was collected.

Yesterday, the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 10 count information, charging Smith with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. An arrest warrant was issued for Smith and bond was set at $75,000, 10 percent to apply. Smith was arrested at his home in Beardstown this morning by ISP investigators and transported to the Morgan County Jail.