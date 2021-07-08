Beardstown Man Arrested for Aggravated Sexual Abuse and Production of Child Pornography

A Beardstown man is behind bars after a months-long investigation into a claim of criminal sexual abuse.

The Illinois State Police announced today, in early March of this year Zone 4 investigators initiated an investigation after a minor victim disclosed a sexual relationship with 21-year-old Omar Hernandez-Santiago of Beardstown.

According to the Illinois State Police Zone 4 investigators, through the course of the investigation agents were able to locate evidence that supported the victim’s claim.

Following the investigation, the Cass County State’s Attorney filed 8-count information charging Hernandez-Santiago with three counts of Production of Child Pornography (Class X Felony), one count of Dissemination of Child Pornography (Class X Felony), one count of Criminal Sexual Assault (Class 1 Felony), and three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony).

An arrest warrant was issued for Hernandez-Santiago, who was arrested earlier today by Beardstown Police. He was transported to the Schuyler County Jail where he remains lodged. Bond was set at $250,000, with 10 percent to apply.

Zone 4 agents conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Beardstown Police Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Advocacy Network for Children, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The Illinois State Police are reminding the public that anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.