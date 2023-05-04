Beardstown Man Arrested For Over 900 grams of Meth, Stolen Firearm

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies made a significant drug arrest this morning.

According to a release on the Cass County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook Page, Deputies made a traffic stop on 4th street in Beardstown at 11:51PM on May 3rd. A K9 free air sniff was conducted which indicated the presence of a narcotic odor. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 928 grams of suspected methamphetamine was discovered. Further investigation led to the suspect’s residence and a consent search was conducted, and an additional 1,575 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located. The search also revealed a stolen firearm.

43-year old Billy J. Surratt of Beardstown was arrested and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine of 900 or more grams, methamphetamine delivery of 15-100 grams, aggravated delivery of methamphetamine of 15-100 grams, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Surratt is currently being held at the Schuyler County Jail.