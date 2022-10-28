Beardstown Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Cass County man on child pornography after a year-long investigation.

The Illinois State Police report that DCI Zone 4 Investigators initiated an investigation in August 2021 after learning a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform. During the investigation, ISP agents assigned to the Illinois Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force gathered evidence to support the arrest of 37 year old Kyaw B. Tun of Beardstown.

On Tuesday, the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a single-count criminal information charging Tun with possession of child pornography, a Class 3 felony. Tun was booked into the Morgan County Jail by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies after the warrant was executed at his residence. He is currently being held on $100,000 bond (10% to apply).

The Illinois State Police encourage anyone with further information about this arrest to contact ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigations at 217-782-4750 or anonymous tips may be left with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tun is next due in Cass County Circuit Court for a first appearance on Monday, October 31st.