Beardstown Man Attempts to Fight Police After Vehicle Break-In Complaint

More information has been released about an arrest that occurred in Cass County on Sunday.

The Journal-Courier reports that 29-year old Patrick Nshimiyimana of Beardstown was cited with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after he allegedly tried to break into an Illinois State Police car on Sunday night. Beardstown Police reports say that officers found a naked man pulling on the handles of vehicles. When an officer started questioning the man, he reportedly became combative and began fighting.

The man was Tasered once, but it did little to stop him, according to the police report. Three officers were eventually able to subdue the man and take him into custody. The man was later identified as Nshimiyimana.

He and a police officer were reportedly treated at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for minor injuries from the incident.

Nshimiyimana was being held at the Morgan County Jail. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Nshimiyimana with Class 2 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer causing great bodily harm and Class 2 felony aggravated batter to a peace officer. The State’s Attorney’s Office has also filed a verified petition to detain Nshimiyimana prior to trial.

Nshimiyimana is now held at the Menard County Jail pending a detention hearing on the motion.