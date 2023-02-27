Beardstown Man Cited for Scotts Law Violation After Hitting Parked ISP Squad Car

An area man was cited for a Scott’s Law violation this morning following a two-car accident in northern Illinois.

According to a release by the Illinois State Police, at approximately 7:45 am, State Police officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP squad car on Interstate 55 northbound at Illinois Route 59, in will Will County.

According to the report, a Trooper was investigating a previous crash on the right shoulder of Interstate 55 northbound at Illinois Route 59, with the emergency lights activated.

A silver 2018 Nissan Altima, traveling northbound on Interstate 55, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left rear side of the ISP squad car.

An ISP Trooper and K9 were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The K9 was uninjured.

The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Tanner R. Poppenhager of Beardstown, IL, was issued a citation for a Scott’s Law violation Failure To Yield To Stationary Emergency Vehicle.

This is the sixth Move Over Law-related crash involving an Illinois State Police vehicle this year. Last year, 23 Move Over Law crashes involving state police vehicles occurred.

A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.