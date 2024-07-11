Beardstown Man Convicted by Sangamon Jury in March 2023 Springfield Shooting

A Beardstown man has been convicted by a Sangamon County jury on three counts in a March 2023 shooting of a Springfield man during an alleged armed robbery.

32-year old Jared M. Staake was found guilty of two counts of armed violence and a single count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was found not guilty of Class 1 felony attempted armed robbery. The jury’s verdict was handed down today after a 3-day trial in Sangamon County Circuit Court

According to a press release, on March 15, 2023 at 12:13AM, Springfield Police responded to a a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Fayette Avenue in Springfield. Upon arrival, officers found 33-year old Jeremy Evans had been shot twice in the leg. Evans told police he was approached from behind by a man in a mask before being shot. Evans’ current condition is unknown.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Staake, while wearing a mask, approached Evans from behind, demanded money, before shooting him twice with a handgun. Springfield Police Detectives Dan Weiss and Brian Harhausen testified they were able to identify Staake as the assailant through scouring through surveillance footage and conducting witness interviews, including interviewing a co-defendant in the case, 27 year old Chelsie L. Bounds of Girard. The jury also heard testimony that Staake attempted to conceal the crime by hiding a slide to a Glock 9mm believed to be the gun used in the shooting.

The case was prosecuted by Sangamon County First Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Beth Rogers and Assistant State’s Attorney Phil Maddox.

Bounds is due in Sangamon County Court on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted armed robbery for a trial call on July 22nd.

Staake faces between 15-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 8th before Judge Ryan Cadigan. Staake remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.