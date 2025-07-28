Beardstown man found unfit for trial in March 2024 shooting

A Beardstown man has been found unfit to stand trial after nearly a year in jail and multiple hearings.

Andrew J. Wright, 42, of Beardstown was found unfit to stand trial in Cass County Circuit Court for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class X felonies, on Tuesday, July 22nd by visiting judge Kevin Tippey.

Wright had refused a mental re-evaluation by psychiatrist Dr. Terry Killian in June. Wright had originally been evaluated for mental fitness in the case in July 2024 while in custody.

Wright was arrested on the evening of March 3, 2024. The previous evening the Beardstown Police Department was dispatched to a residence the 400 Block of East 5th street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one individual wounded by a gunshot. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Through the investigation, police were able to identify Wright as a suspect.

Since his incarceration, Wright has gone through multiple mental fitness hearings and motions in the case. Judge Tippey was said to have found him unfit and the court believes that he will remain unfit for a lengthy amount of time, according to online court records. Wright has been remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The cause has been continued for a civil commitment hearing on August 1.