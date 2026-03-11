Beardstown man gets concurrent prison sentence in Cass County child sex case

A Beardstown man has been sentenced to prison in Cass County after pleading guilty to a charge involving solicitation of a minor.

Jimmie A. Cook, 30, was sentenced Monday to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of solicitation of a sexual act from a person under the age of 18, a Class 4 felony.

According to court records, Cook entered the negotiated guilty plea in Cass County Circuit Court. As part of the plea agreement, four other charges were dismissed, including Class 1 felony solicitation of child pornography, Class 2 felony indecent solicitation of criminal sexual assault, Class 4 felony grooming, and distribution of explicit material to a minor.

Cook was also ordered to serve six months of mandatory supervised release and pay court assessments. The six-year prison term will run concurrently with sentences he already received in Morgan County Circuit Court back in December for two counts of Class 2 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer.

The Cass County charges stem from allegations that Cook solicited a minor for photographs and sexual acts through text messages and social media over several days between late March and early April of 2024. Authorities also alleged he sent pornographic material to the minor.

Cook was arrested June 14, 2024 in the 300 block of South Diamond Street in Jacksonville after police received a tip about his location. At the time of his arrest, Jacksonville police also charged him with possession of methamphetamine. Cook is said to have fought with officers at the time of his arrest leading to the Morgan County convictions.

Because the sentences are concurrent, Cook will serve them at the same time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.