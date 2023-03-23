Beardstown Man & Girard Woman Arrested for March 15th Springfield Shooting

A Beardstown man and Girard woman have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 15th in Springfield.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that 31 year old Jared M. Staake of Beardstown and 27 year old Chelsie L. Bounds of Girard were taken into custody yesterday in Springfield by the Springfield Police Department and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Springfield Police reports say that on March 15th at 12:13AM they responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Fayette Avenue in Springfield. Upon arrival, a 33-year old male was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim told police he was standing outside when he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask who demanded money. The victim says he was shot twice and the man fled the area. The victim was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Staake has been charged with armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Sangamon County Jail. He has a scheduled preliminary hearing on March 30th.

Bounds has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted armed robbery. She is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on $100,000 bond. She is also due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 30th.