Beardstown Man Has 4 Additional Charges Added In Child Porn Investigation

A Beardstown man has had additional charges filed against him in Cass County Court that could possibly send him to prison for up to 30 years. 22 year old Dalton M Gallaher was pronounced fit to stand trial after a mental fitness evaluation report was submitted to Cass County Court by Dr. Terry Killian on July 27th. Gallaher was arrested by the Illinois State Police after a search warrant was executed on his residence on July 7th.

ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators along with the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force started an investigation and gathered evidence into the distribution of child pornography by Gallaher through the Internet back on March 5th. Gallaher was initially charged in the July 7th arrest with two counts of possession of child pornography and sexual contact with an animal.

On Monday, August 3rd Gallaher was charged with four additional charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography. Two of the charges allege that the depiction is of a child less than the age of 13, making them Class X felonies. Gallaher is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on all 8 charges on Monday, August 10th at 1:30PM.

Gallaher faces 6 counts of Class 1 felony possession/dissemination of child pornography, 2 Class X felonies of possession/dissemination of child pornography of an individual less than the age of 13, and a Class 4 felony of sexual contact with an animal. Gallaher could face between a $2,000 to $100,000 fine plus between 6 and 30 years in prison if convicted of the Class X felonies. If convicted of the Class 1 felonies, a sentence of 4-15 years in prison and up to a $25,000 could be given. The Class 4 felony charge can require up to 1 year in prison and also a fine up to $25,000.

Gallaher is currently being lodged at the Schuyler County Jail.