Beardstown Man Has Indecent Solicitation Charge Dismissed

By Benjamin Cox on May 22, 2023 at 3:00pm

A man from Beardstown charged with indecent solicitation of a child last month had those charges dropped in Cass County Circuit Court today.

42-year old San S. Hla appeared in Cass County Circuit Court this morning on charges for indecent solicitation of a minor and disorderly conduct with his Burmese interpreter and Defense Attorney Carrie Magerl.

According to court documents, the indecent solicitation charge was dismissed after the court could find no probable cause for continued prosecution. Judge Timothy J. Wessel dismissed the charge and set Hla’s bond at $10,000 with 10% to apply on the disorderly conduct charge. Hla was also barred by the court from all public park and school district property. Stalking and No Contact orders filed on April 10th are also still in force.

Details of the incident for Hla’s April 7th arrest by Beardstown Police have not been released.

Hla has since posted bond and been released. He is next due in court on June 21st.