Beardstown Man Injured in Crash Near Griggsville on Saturday

A Beardstown man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 2002 silver Honda CR-V driven by 22 year old Armando Perez-Romero of Beardstown was traveling westbound on Pike County Highway 2 just east of the intersection with 450th Street near Griggsville. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right, traveled into the ditch, struck a large culvert, continued across 450th Street and crashed into the stop sign pole. Perez-Romero was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital for treatment.

He was later cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to avoid an Accident, Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, and Driving with a suspended license.