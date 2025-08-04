Beardstown Man pleads guilty to charges related to combative traffic stop in May

A Beardstown man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a combative traffic stop that occurred in early May.

Jacob Lopez, 23, of Beardstown pleaded guilty this morning in Cass County Circuit Court to Class 2 felony attempting to disarm a police officer.

Lopez was arrested by Beardstown Police on May 13. According to charging documents from the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, Beardstown officers were called out for an unruly and intoxicated individual. When they arrived, Lopez was identified and he began to argue with the police, failed to comply with their commands, and pulled a knife on a Beardstown Officer. Other officers were called to the scene. As officers attempted to hold Lopez he became combative and headbutted two of the officers. Lopez was eventually subdued and placed in a squad car that he proceeded to damage using his own body. Lopez was placed into another squad car which he continued to damage using his own body. EMS were called to assist and, upon being placed in an EMS vehicle, Lopez attempted to grab the firearm of a Cass County Sheriff’s deputy. Lopez was subsequently transported to a detention facility and, during transport, specifically threatened the family of a police officer.

Two charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, threatening a public official, criminal damage to property between $10,000-$100,000, aggravated assault of a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct were all dismissed per the plea stated in open court.

Lopez was sentenced by Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release and ordered to pay court costs. He was given credit for 83 days served in jail.