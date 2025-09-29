Beardstown man receives probation for sex crimes related to 2024 arrest in South Jacksonville

A Cass County man avoided prison time after pleading guilty to a single count of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Morgan County Circuit Court on September 23.

Bradley S. Werries, 35, of Beardstown pleaded guilty to one count of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Werries was arrested by South Jacksonville Police in July 2024 on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor as a part of ongoing investigation into events that allegedly occurred in early 2021. According to a Jacksonville Journal-Courier report at the time, Werries was also accused of distribution of explicit material to a minor and indecent solicitation of a minor but charges in relation to those accusations were not filed by the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Christopher Reif sentenced Werries to 4 years of adult probation and ordered payment of a $500 county fine. According to online court records, Werries was not given credit for any jail time served in the case.