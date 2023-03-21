Beardstown Man Sentenced For Restaurant Robbery

A Beardstown man is heading to prison after multiple arrests over the last month.

19 year old Mayout Dhal pleaded guilty to one count of robbery yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court. Dhal was arrested by members of the Beardstown Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Department on March 13th on the charge along with a charge of aggravated battery to a juvenile under the age of 13 causing great bodily harm.

According to charging documents, on March 13th, Dhal entered the La Esparanza Restaurant in Beardstown in the 100 block of East Third Street and ordered food, and upon a male employee opening the cash register, he struck the employee in the chest knocking them to the ground, took an undetermined amount of cash from the cash register, and fled the area on foot. Dhal was apprehended without incident approximately 30 minutes later at his residence and taken into custody.

Dhal was currently out on bond from a burglary charge from May 24th of last year at the time of his arrest.

Dhal was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a $200 fine plus fees and court costs. Restitution to the victim is yet to be determined at a hearing scheduled for a later date.