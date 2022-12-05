Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March

A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week.

46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.

Martinez was arrested in March as part of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation: March Madness,” a concentrated effort to go after individuals alleged to be peddling methamphetamine in the county.

Martinez was arrested at his residence without incident and initially cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, animal cruelty, unlawful use or possession of firearm and/or ammunition by a felon, and possession of an open title.

All of the other charges in Martinez’s case were dropped per the plea.