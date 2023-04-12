Beardstown Man Sentenced On Child Abuse, Weapons Charges

A Beardstown man is heading to prison on child abuse and weapons charges.

32 year old Shawn C. Fox pleaded guilty to unlawful use or possession of a weapon and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 on Monday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Fox was arrested by Beardstown Police on November 20th for assault, domestic battery, and violation of FOID card. Fox was subsequently charged for incidents on October 27th for the child abuse charge, battery, criminal trespass to vehicles, and criminal damage to property along with the other citations in the November 20th arrest.

Fox was sentenced to a total of 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, fined a total of $400, and ordered to pay fees and court costs. The remaining charges were dismissed per the plea. Fox was given credit for 143 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.