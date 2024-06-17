Beardstown Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for May 2023 Bust

A Cass County man arrested in a large drug and weapons bust last May has been sentenced to over a decade in prison.

44-year old Billy J. Surratt, Jr. of Beardstown pleaded guilty today to Class X felony possession of methamphetamine over 900 grams in Cass County Circuit Court.

Surratt was arrested in a traffic stop on 4th Street in Beardstown on the evening of May 3rd, 2023. A K9 free air sniff was conducted which indicated the presence of a narcotic odor. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 928 grams of suspected methamphetamine was discovered. Further investigation led to the suspect’s residence and a consent search was conducted, and an additional 1,575 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located. The search also revealed a stolen firearm.

Charges of Class X felony Methamphetamine Delivery over 900 grams, Class X felony of aggravated methamphetamine delivery over 100 grams, Class 2 felony possession of a stolen firearm, and Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a felon were all dropped per the plea agreement today in court.

Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Surratt to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 3 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered a fine of $13,500 plus court costs and assessments. Surratt was given credit for 410 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.