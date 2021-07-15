Beardstown Man Sentenced to a Decade in IDOC on Drug Charges

A Beardstown man was sentenced to prison in Morgan County Court this morning.

37 year old Bruce R. Hacker of Beardstown plead guilty to one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine between 100 and 400 grams.

Hacker was arrested in a traffic stop on Highway 267 by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 unit on June 25, 2020. Hacker was found in possession of a large cache of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen firearm during the arrest. Hacker and 31 year old Derek A. Mitchell of Beardstown had previously been arrested on June 22, 2020 by Greenfield Police during a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine.

Mitchell is currently at Graham Correctional Facility awaiting a bench trial in Greene County.

Hacker had citations and charges of methamphetamine trafficking, armed habitual criminal, methamphetamine delivery, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, and driving on a suspended or revoked license dropped per the plea.

Hacker was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 18 months of Mandatory Supervised Release, a $2,500 county fine, plus fees and court costs. Hacker was given credit for 333 days served in the Morgan County Jail.