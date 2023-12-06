Beardstown Man Sentenced to Additional Prison Time on Cass Charges

A Beardstown man sentenced to prison in Morgan County on drug charges in September will be staying in prison a little longer.

39-year old Devin D. Fair was sentenced in Morgan County Circuit Court on September 19th to serve 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after a police chase in June. Fair received a concurrent sentence for possession of a weapon by a felon in Greene County Circuit Court a day earlier.

Fair was brought from the Illinois River Correctional Center to Cass County Circuit Court to complete a nearly 3-year old case on Monday.

Fair was arrested in August 2020 by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies after a drug trafficking investigation. Fair was initially charged with two counts of methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fair would fail to appear for a pretrial conference in September 2020 but was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and subsequently placed into drug treatment after having bond revoked. After making treatment and subsequent appearances for the next year, Fair began to abscond from previous treatment and court dates beginning in 2022 until his arrest in June of this year by Morgan County law enforcement.

On Monday, Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel accepted a plea of guilty on one count of methamphetamine delivery and subsequently sentenced Fair to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was given credit for 115 days served in jail and ordered to pay court assessments. The sentence will run concurrently with the Morgan & Greene County sentences.