Beardstown Man Sentenced to Decade In Prison On Drug Charges

A Beardstown man who has been locked behind bars for the past two years is now officially heading to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

25-year old Jordan M. Horrer pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams and methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams in Cass County Circuit Court. Charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, disregarding a stop sign, and leaving the scene of a traffic crash were all dismissed per the plea agreement.

The charges all stem from arrests and complaints filed between January and April of last year.

Horrer has spent the better part of two years in the Schuyler County Jail off and on after being arrested by U.S. Marshals in Springfield in July 2022 along with two other men for an alleged home invasion and mob action case. Horrer was on mandatory supervised released at the time of the 2022 arrest from a 2020 conviction.

Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Horrer yesterday to a total of 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of Mandatory Supervised Release. He was fined $5000 and ordered to pay court assessments. Horrer was given credit for 308 days served in jail. Under Illinois law, Horrer is eligible for day-for-day sentencing.

Horrer still has a remaining court case in Morgan County for a January 17, 2024 traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance. No court date for that outstanding matter has been set.

