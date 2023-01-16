Beardstown Man Sentenced to IDOC on Drug Charges

A Beardstown man was sentenced to significant jail time in Cass County Circuit Court on Friday.

44 year old Jason W. Hawk will spend 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on drug-related charges.

In August 2021, Hawk was placed on a year of adult probation after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.

In May 2022, the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to revoke probation. Hawk had subsequent arrests in June and August for violating the requirements of the sex offender registry as well as additional drug charges.

In November, after Hawk was indefinitely incarcerated at the Schuyler County Jail, a hearing was held on the initial petition to revoke probation. According to court records, the court ruled in favor of the petition to revoke probation.

On Wednesday of last week, the Court sentenced Hawk to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the petition to revoke probation. On Friday, the court recalled Hawk for the additional drug and sex offender charges and he pleaded guilty to another charge of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. The court sentenced Hawk to 7 years to be served consecutively with the previous case.

Hawk is currently in the Schuyler County Jail awaiting transfer to an IDOC facility.