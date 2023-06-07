Beardstown Man Sentenced to Prison On Charges From March Drug Bust

A Beardstown man is headed to prison on charges stemming from a drug bust in March.

43-year old Matthew M. Schreieck of Beardstown pleaded guilty to Class X felony Methamphetamine Delivery between 15-100 grams in Cass County Court yesterday.

The charges stem from a drug bust by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department on March 23rd after a search warrant was served in the 500 block of East 5th Street in Beardstown. The warrant had been obtained as a result of an ongoing drug investigation into illegal drug sales at an area address. Schreieck was said at the time to be in alleged possession of approximately 12 grams of a substance testing positive for Fentanyl.

On Monday, Schreieck was sentenced to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, ordered to pay a $200 fine plus fees and court costs. He was given credit for 74 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.