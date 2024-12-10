Beardstown Man Sentenced To Prison on Multiple Drug-Related Offenses

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced the plea and sentence of a Beardstown man on multiple charges, some dating back to 2021.

29-year-old Kyle D. Spears of Beardstown pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of driving under the influence yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Judge Timothy J. Wessel accepted the plea after a 402 conference.

According to Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller, he Court, the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Cass County Probation Department spent years working with Spears to give him an opportunity to seek counseling and treatment and possibly avoid a prison sentence for his initial arrest by Beardstown Police in September 2021 for possession of methamphetamine. Miller says that Spears failed to complete the requirements of the Court including without limitation testing positive for methamphetamine and failing to report to the Cass County Probation Department.

Similarly, a possession of methamphetamine charge arose out of a July 12th arrest by Beardstown Police in which Spears was also charged for driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, and driving on a revoked license.

Judge Wessel sentenced Spears yesterday to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by six months of mandatory supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the case, and given credit for 5 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.