Beardstown Man Sentenced to Prison, Ordered To Pay Over $7,600 in Restitution in Burglary Case

A Beardstown man was sentenced to prison yesterday for a burglary last year in Beardstown.

26-year old Zachary D. Hicks of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of burglary on July 29th. A lengthy wait for a sentencing hearing date was placed on the docket by the court due to court-issued subpoenas to an area insurance agent to help set restitution.

Hicks was arrested by Beardstown Police on September 15, 2023 after a search warrant was executed at a residence located at Fourth and Railroad Streets in Beardstown in connection to a burglary that had taken place on September 11, 2023. Hicks was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Schuyler County Jail.

Yesterday, Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Hicks to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered payment of court costs.

The court then heard testimony from Pekin Insurance agent Marc Meyer and Beardstown Police officer Jacqulin Birdsell for restitution parameters.

Upon hearing the testimony, restitution was set at over $7,600 to Pekin Insurance and $250 to the victim.

Hicks was given credit for 12 days served in jail in the case.