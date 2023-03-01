Beardstown Man Sentenced to Probation, Work Release in Child Porn Distribution Case

A Beardstown man arrested by State Police investigators in October for alleged child pornography distribution has pled guilty in Cass County Court.

37 year old KyawB. Tun pled guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography photographs on a personal computer on Monday through his Burmese interpreter.

Tun was arrested for the charge in October of last year after State Police investigators began an investigation into a subject who was allegedly distributing child pornography through an online platform. During the investigation, ISP agents assigned to the Illinois Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force gathered evidence to support the arrest of Tun.

Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Tun to 30 months probation, 60 days of work release, a $5,000 fine plus court costs per the plea agreement. Tun was given credit for 7 days served in jail.