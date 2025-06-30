Beardstown Man to be Deported?

By Gary Scott on June 30, 2025 at 12:08pm

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man illegally in the United States in the middle of this month. He is now under federal court detention for potential deportation.

According to recently unsealed federal court records, 40-year old Oscar Martinez-Hernandez recently of Beardstown was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 17th for theft. Martinez-Hernandez had previously been arrested in April for possession of methamphetamine and felony criminal damage to property.

The federal court documents say that Martinez-Hernandez was previously deported from the United States near Hidalgo, Texas in January 2015. The federal criminal indictment for Martinez-Hernandez to be detained by ICE agents was filed on June 4.

Martinez-Hernandez pleaded guilty to the theft charge in Cass County Circuit Court on June 16 and received a two-year probation sentence.

Martinez-Hernandez is currently being held by federal agents pending an official deportation hearing.