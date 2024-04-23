Beardstown Man Who Allegedly Pointed Gun at Landlord in Dec. Pleads Guilty

A Beardstown man who allegedly pointed a gun at his landlord in the Lauderbach Trailer Court this past December has pleaded guilty.

36-year old Tyler J. Dambacher of Beardstown pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon yesterday morning in front of Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel.

Dambacher was arrested on the afternoon of December 12th by Beardstown Police at the Lauderbach Trailer Court, just off of US 67 after a neighbor reported a disturbance. Dambacher, who was a tenant of the trailer court at the time, is said to have pointed a gun at his landlord in an argument. Police also cited Dambacher for being in possession of firearm ammunition as a designated felon from a case in 2008.

The ammunition charge was dropped per the plea agreement.

Dambacher was sentenced to 1 year of non-reporting conditional discharge and ordered to pay a $200 fine plus court assessment costs.