Beardstown Man Who Fought With Police in Sept. Found Unfit For Trial

A Beardstown man who attempted to fight police after he allegedly tried to break into a State Police squad car at the end of September has been remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

29-year old Patrick Nshimiyimana was found unable to stand trial yesterday after an initial mental fitness report.

Beardstown Police reports say that officers found a naked man, later identified as Nshimiyimana, pulling on the handles of vehicles on the evening of September 29th. When an officer started questioning him, he reportedly became violent. He was tasered once but continued fighting before three officers eventually subdued him. He along with one officer were treated for injuries at Jacksonville Memorial hospital after the incident.

Nshimiyimana has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, and has been detained since his initial appearance in court at the Mendard County Jail.

Judge Timothy J. Wessel ordered Nshimiyimana into IDHS’ custody for evaluation and admittance. A fitness review is set in the case for January 6, 2025.