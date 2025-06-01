Beardstown Man who fought with police sentenced to conditional discharge

A Beardstown man who got into a fight with police in September 2024 has received a conditional discharge sentence in Cass County Circuit Court.

Patrick Nshimiyimana, 30, of Beardstown pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer on May 29 in Cass County Circuit Court in front of Judge Timothy J. Wessel. Nshimiyimana was initially cited for 4 counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer with threat of great bodily harm after attempting to break into an Illinois State Police squad car on the evening of September 29, 2024. Beardstown Police reports at the time say that officers found a naked man pulling on the handles of vehicles. When an officer started questioning the man, later identified as Nshimiyimana, he reportedly became combative and began fighting. The man was Tasered once, but it did little to stop him, according to the police report. Three officers were eventually able to subdue the man and take him into custody. He and a police officer were reportedly treated at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for minor injuries from the incident.

Nshimiyimana’s case was delayed for several months as his defense attorneys and the State’s Attorney’s office sought a mental health evaluation and short-term treatment in an Illinois Department of Human Services facility. Nishimiyimana was eventually found fit to stand trial in late March.

Per Nshimiyimana’s plea, Judge Wessel sentenced him to 12 months Conditional Discharge and ordered payment of $200 county fine plus court costs. Nshimiyimana was given credit for 242 days served in the Menard County Jail.