Beardstown Names Interim Superintendent

By Benjamin Cox on January 30, 2023 at 6:07am

The Beardstown School Board has selected an interim Superintendent while they search for a permanent replacement of the late Michael Smith.

The 55 year old Smith passed away suddenly on January 7th in Jacksonville.

According to the Cass County Star Gazette, the Beardstown School Board named former Superintendent Reggie Clinton as the interim superintendent. Clinton will serve the district on a 55-day contract starting on February 1st.

A search with the assistance from the Illinois Association of School Boards has already begun.

In other board action, the Beardstown School Board agreed to pay the estate of Smith all remaining monies owed as well as 30 days pay at his regular daily rate.

Several tributes were read to Smith at the meeting and the board accepted books in Smith’s honor from the Regional Office of Education.