Beardstown Names New Superintendent

By Benjamin Cox on March 24, 2023 at 9:28am

The Beardstown School District will have a familiar face as their new superintendent.

The Beardstown School Board announced that Brent O’Daniell will be returning to Cass County to serve as the district’s new superintendent.

O’Daniell previously served as the Superintendent of Virginia schools between 2012-2017. While in Virginia, O’Daniell oversaw the construction of the $13 million new Jr./Sr. High School building. Prior to his departure, the Virginia Masonic Lodge honored O’Daniell with the Community Builders Award.

O’Daniell has served as the Genoa-Kingston School District Superintendent for the past 6 years.

O’Daniell succeeds late Superintendent Michael Smith, who passed away in early January.

O’Daniell will assume full-time duties in Beardstown at the conclusion of the current school year.