Beardstown Native Returns For Book Signing on Saturday

By Benjamin Cox on May 22, 2024 at 6:22am

A Beardstown native turned Southern California author is returning to his hometown this Saturday to discuss and sign copies of his historical novel trilogy about his hometown.

Sam Foster will appear at the Old Lincoln Courtroom & Museum in Beardstown on Saturday from 1-3PM.

Foster will discuss the books A Panther Crosses Over, Beardstown, and American Pied Piper and the frontier families and characters of Beardstown depicted in the works.

Foster grew up in Beardstown, but went to Los Angeles for college, and after graduating with a history degree, he spent time in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to Los Angeles, where he currently lives and works. He published his first book in 2017 Non Semper Fidelis, which was nominated for the Small Press Association Pushcart Prize for Best Novel.

For more information on the book signing event, contact Randy Reichert at 217-323-4597.