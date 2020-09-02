Beardstown On Remote Learning Due to Potential COVID Cases

A Cass County school has had to switch to all remote learning after staff members reported COVID-19 like symptoms. Beardstown School District made the announcement late Monday to switch to all remote learning after 7 staff members were out that day due to reported COVID-like symptoms.

According to the district website, none of the cases had been reported positive but symptom guidelines would require the staff members to isolate and be tested, putting pressure on staffing. Superintendent Ron Gilbert told the Cass County Star Gazette that the district wanted to take the rest of the week in remote learning to get test results back on those with symptoms and find out if in-person learning can resume.

The Star-Gazette also reports that 1 staff member had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and that the staff member along with any students who may have possibly been exposed were being quarantined. September 8th has been set as the tentative return to in-person learning for Beardstown. District administration is set to meet Monday, September 7th to make a final decision and to go over test results received from the Cass County Health Department.