Beardstown PD Asking For Info On Suspects Connected to Series of Vehicle Burglaries

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, & Cass counties are requesting information to assist the Beardstown Police Department in their investigation of several reported vehicle break-ins that occurred in the overnight hours on Monday and Tuesday.

Beardstown Police have supplied Crime Stoppers with some security footage of two individuals.

It was reported to Crime Stoppers that tools, computer parts, and an undetermined amount of cash was taken from the unoccupied, park vehicles on West 9th Street, and Bay, State, and Beard Streets.

Police are asking anyone who has information about these incidents to submit a tip online by going to the Crime Stoppers Facebook Page. Click on the “Contact Us” button at the top of the page to submit your tip. Or, submit a tip at Crime Stoppers’ new website morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

You may also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted via text message to the number 274637. The first word of your text tip must be “Payout.”

Remember Crime Stoppers just want your information and not your name. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.