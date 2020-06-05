Beardstown PD Investigating Suspicious Fire

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crimestoppers are looking for information into a suspicious fire. The Beardstown Police Department are investigating a suspicious structure fire that occurred last Thursday in the 400 block of East Third Street. Beardstown Firefighters were called to the scene of the structure fire at approximately 9:15PM May 28th. Authorities approximated the home to be vacant over ten years. The two-story structure was a total loss with the home next door being evacuated and suffering some damage also.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.