Beardstown PD Investigating Two Violent Oak Street Incidents From the Weekend

Beardstown Police are investigating two violent incidents from over the weekend.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that a man was stabbed in the chest on his front porch in Beardstown early Sunday morning. According to the report, 30-year old Frederly Taveras Rodriguez was stabbed near his heart at his residence in the 900 block of Oak Street, shortly after midnight Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found Rodriguez’s girlfriend administering first aid. Rodriguez was transported from the scene by ambulance to Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville and then, later transferred to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. His current status is unknown. According to the report, officers searched the premises with a K9 unit but was unable to locate the subject. No description of the individual who allegedly stabbed Rodriguez has been provided and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Star Gazette also reports that a man was held up near his car late Saturday night in the 900 block of Oak Street. According to the report, 38-year old Juan Minaya was near his car when a white car pulled alongside him and an individual pulled out a handgun and demanded Minaya give up his wallet. Minaya told police he gave up his wallet and the car drove off southbound on Oak Street. A nearby witness corroborated Minaya’s story to police. Minaya described one of the individuals in the white car as being dark skinned wearing a cap, but was unable to provide any further details. The report says no arrests have been made.

If you have any further information concerning either of these incidents, please call the Beardstown Police Department at (217) 323-3131.

You may also leave anonymous tips with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300 or sending a tip via anonymous text message to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout.”