Beardstown PD Looking For Hit & Run Suspect

The Beardstown Police Department and the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are seeking information to locate a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run with injuries from this past Sunday.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that around 6PM this past Sunday a vehicle driven by 53-year old Ruth Illias was struck at the intersection of Third Street and State Street in Beardstown by a white, newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle then left the scene. The crash was reported by two teenagers who heard the crash nearby but did not witness it.

Illias was transported from the scene to an area hospital with injuries.

If you have further information, please contact the Beardstown Police Department at 217-323-3131 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.