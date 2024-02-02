Beardstown PD Searching For Suspect Connected to Large Hit & Run at JBS Lot

The Beardstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a property damage crash

Officers were called to the J.B.S. Parking Lot at approximately 7:15 Wednesday morning. According to the Cass County Star-Gazette, an unidentified suspect crashed a borrowed Ford Flex into six parked vehicles in the parking lot before fleeing the scene on foot.

Chief Martin Coad told the Star-Gazette that a suspect has been identified but has not been apprehended. The borrowed Ford Flex was found running at the scene of the crash. The vehicles received major damage. The Ford Flex was said to have been loaned to the suspect by an employee of JBS.

If you have any information concerning the incident, contact the Beardstown Police Department at 217-323-3131 or leaven an anonymous tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.