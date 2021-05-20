Beardstown PD Seeking Info in Recent Battery and Theft Case

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Beardstown Police Department in their investigation of an alleged battery and theft that occurred Friday night.

At approximately 7:20 pm Friday, three male subjects became involved in an altercation with another male in the alley of the 100 block of East 4th Street between East 4th and 5th Streets in Beardstown.

According to police reports, during the altercation, the victim’s phone fell to the ground. The suspects picked up the phone and fled the scene, running eastbound through the alleys toward Save-A-Lot.

The phone is described as a Samsung S20 with a red case. The suspects are described as Hispanic males in their 20s. One suspect has shoulder-length hair, one has short hair and another was wearing a beanie.

Beardstown police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward.