Beardstown PD Seeking Tips on Laundromat Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are seeking the public’s information to assist the Beardstown Police Department’s investigation about a recent robbery of a business in Beardstown.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the Premier Coin Laundry, located at 7th and March Street in Beardstown at approximately 3AM on the morning of February 3rd.

Beardstown Police Chief Marin Coad told the Star Gazette that four male subjects dress in black with black face coverings were captured on surveillance footage entering the business at 2:56AM. Within minutes of entry, the subjects were able to gain entry to a change machine and emptying it of its currency.

The subjects then left the premises in a U-haul truck. Coad says that the license plate and the number on the truck were both concealed.

If you have any information concerning this incident, visit morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and click on the “Leave A Tip” button on the homepage, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.

You may also submit text tips via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app found on the Apple App or Google Play store, or send a direct text to the number 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.” If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.