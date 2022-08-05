Beardstown, Petersburg Public Libraries Receive Sec. of State 2023 Project Next Generation Grants

Two area public libraries are set to receive grants from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office as a part of the 2023 Project Next Generation program.

PNG grants provide for mentors to work with middle and high school students to develop skills using various technologies. The at-risk students learn to achieve success through project-based learning, and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.

Beardstown’s Houston Memorial Public Library will receive $14,925 and the Petersbug Public Library will receive $22,154 as a part of the more than $627,000 awarded from Jesse White’s office this year.

White said in a press release he is happy to continue the program he established when he was first elected to help students position themselves for success through learning technology hands-on at their local library. The program is now in its 24th year of existence.

Projects were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Grants are awarded to public libraries serving culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.